UEA Champions Community Leadership and Partnership with Local Legends Gaming Acquisition

Kansas City, Missouri Native, AbdulRasheed Yahaya is a multifaceted entrepreneur, business founder, & philanthropist. Abdul is the Chief Business Development Officer for Midwest Esports and President of Local Legends Gaming.

Company Announces New Chief Business Development Officer and 2020 Community Esports League

— AbdulRasheed Yahaya, Chief Business Development Officer for UEA
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Esports Association (UEA), an emerging leader in esports experiences based in Kansas, acquires Local Legends Gaming, LLC. The acquisition, effective in January 2020, firmly positions UEA within the Kansas City market via AbdulRasheed Yahaya, Chief Business Development Officer for UEA and President of Local Legends Gaming, LLC.

“Local Legends Gaming is well-known within the Kansas City market as a best-in-class mobile esports events service that has built a remarkable reputation based on tournament services, strong community ties, sustainable partnerships and providing esports STEM educational programming for K-12 students,” said Ramsey Jamoul, founder and CEO of UEA. “Abdul brings a multifaceted executive approach to business, community relations and inclusive networking that give us a competitive advantage that only furthers UEA’s brand equity.”

With Yahaya on board, UEA is officially launching the Community Esports League - an inclusive community-driven online league geared towards youth and hobbyist gamers. The mission and purpose of the community league is to make sustainable connections online.

“As a parent first and entrepreneur second, I understand the challenges that parents are experiencing with summer right around the corner. I grew up with video games and successfully built a reputation, thriving network and an incredible business in esports.I can attest to the power and opportunity that video games have within the community,” said AbdulRasheed Yahaya, Chief Business Development Officer for UEA and President of Local Legends Gaming. “Community Esports League finally coming to fruition means a lot. I have always championed the community and creating something that brings people together, connected by a shared love for video games is an epic and sentimental milestone.”

The 2020 summer league also serves as an online destination for canceled summer programs due to Covid-19. Registration for CEL starts on May 15 and ends on June 30. The initial season features three popular and in-demand games, Call of Duty : Warzone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fortnite.

The season kicks off on July 6. For more information and to register, visit https://www.uea.gg/cel/.

About Local Legends Gaming (LLG)
Local Legends Gaming (LLG) is a Missouri-based popular mobile video game experience housed in a rentable 24’ long, completely-sanitized, climate controlled, self-powered trailer with 6 state-of-the-art HDTVs and all of the latest consoles and popular games.

About Community Esports League (CEL)
Community Esports League (CEL) is an inclusive community-driven league. Geared towards youth and hobbyist gamers and built on the pillars of healthy competition and valuable life resources. Our mission is making sustainable connections online.

About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association (UEA) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.

