United Republic of Tanzania : Request for Debt Relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the United Republic of Tanzania

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

June 12, 2020

Summary:

Tanzania faces exceptional balance of payments needs resulting from the impact of COVID-19 and has requested support under the Catastrophe Containment window of the CCRT. At present, there is no IMF-supported program.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/203

English

Publication Date:

June 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513547442/1934-7685

Stock No:

1TZAEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

15

