Do You Have An Approved License Plate Emblem?

The State of South Dakota issues emblem specialty license plates. Vehicle owners with emblem specialty license plates can choose to purchase State approved emblems from a large number of entities to display on the license plate. Approved entities can be found here. However, it is unlawful to put emblems that have not been approved by the State or stickers on the emblem specialty license plate. It is also unlawful to cover any portion of the identifying information on the license plate.

The unlawful use of nonapproved emblems on a South Dakota emblem specialty license plate is a Class 2 Misdemeanor. For more information please see SB69.