Peacetime Emergency Extension is Critical to Communities Across Minnesota - June 12, 2020

For Immediate Release June 12, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha voted to extend the Peacetime Emergency until July 13th in Minnesota. This extension is necessary to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 for communities across Minnesota.

“Lifting the Peacetime Emergency at this time would put yet another strain on local governments throughout Minnesota,” said Auditor Blaha. “By now nearly every county in the state has experienced the effects of COVID-19 and we must do everything we can to allow communities to focus on their communities’ health.

“Now is not the time to remove important protections that the peacetime emergency status affords us. Limiting evictions, combating price gouging, expanded unemployment benefits, easing regulatory and reporting requirements, and more continue to relieve pressure on already strained local governments,” Blaha continued.

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.

