Sagacious IP and Intralink Joint Statement: Sagacious’ Successful Break-out & Set-up of Tokyo Office

Sagacious IP Logo New

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP and Intralink issue a joint statement about a successful year-long business development initiative, culminating in Sagacious running its own Japan operations. With the aim of expanding its presence, in one of its most potential markets, Japan and provide better and local interface to its Japanese customers, in June 2019, Sagacious IP engaged Intralink, a Japan based consultancy firm. In its role, Intralink supported Sagacious in better understanding the Japanese IP market, setup its Tokyo office and drove business expansion by developing new customers and expanding existing relationships.

With the help of Intralink’s professional customer handling and Sagacious’ top-notch quality of services, together Sagacious and Intralink were able to achieve several milestones in realizing the potential of the Japan market.

During this tenure, with help of Intralink, Sagacious IP has been able to expand its relationship with existing corporate customers and patent firms. Further to this, Intralink also helped Sagacious onboard and serve multiple new customers including many large corporations in the Nikkei 225. Intralink also supported Sagacious in setting up its marketing and knowledge sharing initiatives such as regular webinars customized for the Japanese audience as well as participation in global and local events held in Tokyo.

Mr. Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said “This one-year collaboration with Intralink was crucial for Sagacious to setup a strong base in Japan before we could run the Tokyo office on our own. I am personally satisfied with the progress we made in this one year with Intralink and are now more confident to continue our success and growth journey there. I am sure all our Japanese clients were extremely satisfied with the professional services provided by Will Jasprizza and Alecia Thomson of Intralink and I want to assure them of similar high quality and professional support going forward. ”

According to Will Jasprizza, Managing Director, Intralink Japan, “We have very much enjoyed working with Tarun Kumar Bansal and his diligent team at Sagacious to grow their business in Japan, and it has been gratifying not only to win multiple deals with leading Japanese corporates but also to see repeat business from satisfied clients. The Sagacious team’s commitment and drive to deliver impeccable customer service leaves us in no doubt that they will have continued success providing first-class IP services to the Japanese market.”

With its roots established firmly in Japan, from June 2020 onwards, Sagacious IP will directly operate its Tokyo office and continue to build on the success obtained through this one-year collaboration.

-------

About Sagacious Research KK

Sagacious has been doing business with Japanese companies for more than five years and, on recommendation of JETRO, started its full subsidiary Sagacious Research KK in March 2019. Since then, Sagacious Research KK has seen significant growth and has bagged contracts for patent searching, patent licensing and patent drafting from some of the largest corporations in Japan.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP, the parent organization of Sagacious Research KK, is one of the largest global IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries.

Sagacious IP is Headquartered in India and now has offices in India (Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Nagpur), USA (Chicago, Seattle, and Boston), Canada (Toronto), China (Shanghai), Japan (Tokyo) and Europe (Eindhoven, NL). Leveraging expertise of 300+ techno legal professionals, Sagacious has successfully delivered 12,500+ projects globally to 1,200+ clients from 45+ countries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/



About Intralink

Intralink is an international business development consultancy with specialization in the East Asia region. Intralink helps companies to expand in East Asia, and helps Asian companies to collaborate with western innovators. Intralink has offices in Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, the US, the UK and France. Focus areas include energy, healthcare, automotive, telecoms, adtech and other high-growth sectors, with clientele ranging from start-ups to multinationals to government agencies.

