Hunter Education Field Days to Resume in August

CONTACT: Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459 Tom Flynn: (603) 536-1290 Eric Geib: (603) 536-1290 June 12, 2020

CONCORD, NH – Beginning in August, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will conduct Hunter Education field days at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. The field days are designed for individuals who have completed their Hunter Education online course and intend to purchase a hunting license this year. Field days will be offered up to seven times weekly to accommodate smaller class sizes in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Field days will run from August through October to prepare new hunters for the 2020 fall seasons. Once individuals have passed the online course they should sign up for their field day. Dates and spaces are limited so register as soon as possible to reserve your spot. Additional dates will be added. Additional venues may be added depending on staffing capacity.

Field days are currently available only for New Hampshire residents age 15 and older; 12-to 14-year-olds will not be able to join a field day this year. Field day participants must first register for and complete the online Hunter Education course by visiting: https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. Please note: All traditional in-person Hunter Education classes have been cancelled for 2020 and all class requirements must be met online. Once students pass the online exam, they will receive a voucher with a link to register for their field day. The cost of the online exam is $29.99, which is paid only upon passing. Masks and other personal protective equipment and supplies will be provided as needed, and class sizes will be limited to ensure the safety of participants.

Hunter education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, a license to hunt is mandatory. For those interested in hunting this fall, but who are unable to complete the Hunter Education class and field day, the Apprentice Hunting License is another option which allows people to hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without first taking Hunter Education. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.

For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html, or call (603) 271-3214.

Hunter Education in New Hampshire is funded with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration by an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.