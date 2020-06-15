Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Methanol Institute Organizes Methanol Fuel Cell Webinar

The Methanol Institute (MI) will host "Methanol Fuel Cells: Powering the Future" on June 30

MI is pleased to offer this webinar, the second in a series which will explore the range of methanol production pathways and market applications for today's economy, and that of the future””
— Gregory Dolan, CEO
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MI is organizing a webinar titled “Methanol Fuel Cells: Powering the Future” on June 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. (EDT) [3 p.m. (CET)]. The webinar is jointly organized with presenters from Blue World Technologies, Element1 Corp (e1), Palcan Energy Corporation, and Gumpert AIWAYS Automotive GmbH. In the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, many technologies have come to the fore with promise of reduced emissions. The global transition to cleaner, greener, and more sustainable, requires users to be aware of the different technological solutions available that would meet their energy needs while offering a reduced footprint on the environment. This webinar aims to share more information on one of those technological solutions – methanol fuel cells.

Methanol fuel cells offer reduced environmental footprint without compromising on their ability to generate energy for applications that they power. Currently, methanol fuel cells are being used in a wide range of applications that include power generation for essential infrastructure, range extenders in electric vehicles, propulsion of marine vessels, providing energy for military equipment, as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Methanol’s ease of storage, transport, and its wide availability makes it the fuel of choice in fuel cells. Methanol is also an efficient carrier of hydrogen which allows it to be reformed before utilization in hydrogen fuel cells. The ease of using methanol coupled with the environmental benefits of utilizing fuel cells have created an energy solution that is reliable, cost-efficient, and sustainable.

The presenters will share about the novel solutions their companies have developed with fuel cells utilizing methanol as a fuel or hydrogen carrier. They will also explore how reliability and flexibility offered by methanol fuel cells can change the way we address the perennial challenges of power generation and mobility in the pursuit of sustainability. Interested participants are able to register for the webinar HERE.

The Methanol Institute serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry.

Tim Chan
Methanol Institute
+65 9776 3530
email us here

