The Time To Learn and Re-Learn Is Now

Jun 12, 2020

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been in awe of the food industry’s ability to quickly adjust to changing consumer demands and supply chain needs in a way that has never been seen before. It’s been a time of hyper-speed learning mixed with a willingness to re-learn swiftly.

As we approach our first virtual event, the Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange, we also have been learning and re-learning as we build this experience for our members. This event is focused on offering the industry a platform for collaboration and supply chain support. That’s why we have 48 flexible meeting occasions built into the schedule—to allow for optimal retailer and supplier exchanges in secure and private virtual meetings.

In addition to the collaboration we hope to facilitate during Midsummer, we also think it’s an important time for the food industry to learn and maybe re-learn some things. Each day of Midsummer will kick off with a live streamed Insight Session, designed to offer thought leadership, insights and more on timely topics facing the industry. These sessions will be archived on the Midsummer virtual event platform and attendees can chat with select speakers during the live viewing.

Our topics for the Insight Sessions are designed around learning and re-learning related to COVID-19. Here are some highlights from the program:

Ensure you are prepared for the work that lies ahead for each of us as FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD shares his perspective on how we need to prepare our workforce and our customers.

shares his perspective on how we need to prepare our workforce and our customers. Discover COVID-10's influence on grocery shopping trends with FMI’s 2020 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends research , including which trends were interrupted, disrupted and accelerated by the virus.

, including which trends were interrupted, disrupted and accelerated by the virus. Apply lessons learned from FMI’s international members and what they are doing to prepare for a second wave and how this could apply to U.S. retailers.

and what they are doing to prepare for a second wave and how this could apply to U.S. retailers. Discover a toolkit designed to help business leaders navigate through a complex maze of industry issues, develop predictive scenarios and assist in decision making.

and assist in decision making. Hear about organizations adopting techniques to predict supply chain issues , scenario plan and to take actions to reduce the risk and cost impact.

, scenario plan and to take actions to reduce the risk and cost impact. Learn how to drive a culture of working capital productivity to unlock cash to invest for growth.

to unlock cash to invest for growth. Hear from foodservice experts from across the grocery and restaurant landscapes on how foodservice operators can restart this crucial segment.

this crucial segment. What is the future of work since COVID-19 and how are these forces shaping the work, the workforce and the workplace?

Full Midsummer Schedule