Expanding business and trade with CIS Region — Healthcare {Taj Pharmaceuticals}

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s major healthcare exports to CIS countries includes Pharmaceutical products, Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof, Machinery, Mechanical appliances, Organic chemicals; Coffee, tea, spices, Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof, Iron and steel etc.

Abhishek Singh CEO Taj Pharmaceuticals India states that; there is a general awareness about the, CIS Region (Commonwealth of Independent States) consists of 12 countries namely Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russian Federation, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova.

It is observed that in spite of large market size and great potential, India’s exports to the CIS region was USD 5.3 Billion in 2019, and constituted only 1.2% in overall CIS imports. In order to enhance India’ share and volume in CIS imports, Department of Commerce has requested to identify the issues/reasons for low penetration and measures required to be taken to increase our trade.

In case you have any inputs/suggestions in this regard, kindly send us the same(Country wise) latest by June 20th, 2020 at info ( @ ) tajpharma dot com to enable us to forward the same to the Indian Ministry’s so that the same can be taken up with the respective authorities dot

About Taj Pharma Russia and CIS operations (ТАДЖ ФАРМА)

TAJ PHARMA CIS (ТАДЖ ФАРМА) is Russia’s leading innovative Generics and branded Pharmaceuticals Company; it combines a world-class research and development center, ultra-modern pharmaceutical and generics manufacturing facilities, as well as preclinical and clinical research infrastructure compliant with international standards to develop first generics.

TAJ PHARMA CIS (ТАДЖ ФАРМА) is one of the world`s few full-cycle generic drug development and manufacturing companies, from new molecule discovery and first bio-similar’s to large-scale commercial production and marketing support.

TAJ PHARMA CIS (ТАДЖ ФАРМА)`s medicines are dedicated to treat complex health conditions such as renal insufficiency, Cancer, Hepatitis C and HIV infections and other disorders.

Taj Pharma CIS offers a range of “comprehensive” product registration, marketing authorization, in-licensing and out-licensing of pharmaceuticals products; and holds expertise to register pharmaceuticals products from formulation design up to international products registration and distribution. We specialize in the marketing, distribution, product registration of an extensive range of dosage forms and delivery systems including oral solids, controlled-release, steriles, injectables, topicals, liquids, transdermals, semi-solids, Pre-filled syringes and high-potency products.

We hold top positions in established Moscow and Turkmenistan, Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan etc; with our unique products and are building a strong presence in many CIS markets.

