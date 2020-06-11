Home » “I Knew I’d Be the First to Win!” Says $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner

$2 Million Mega Millions Winner Claims Prize

JACKSON, MISS. – A Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters as a $2 million winner today from the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. The player chose to remain anonymous.

“I picked my own numbers, and I always play Megaplier,” she said. “When we heard the Mississippi Lottery was coming to Mississippi, I said I’d be the first to win!”

How did she win?!?! She correctly picked the 5 white ball numbers and paid the extra dollar for Megaplier. The Megaplier number for the June 9 drawing was 2, multiplying her otherwise $1 million prize to $2 million.

She purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, Miss., where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.

Winners from around the State!

Several additional winners from around the state claimed their prizes at headquarters.

$5,000 Canton winner on a Hot 5s scratch-off game purchased at Michael’s on Hwy. 43 N., Camden.

$2,000 Biloxi winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at Keith’s Superstore on Central Ave., D’Iberville.

$2,000 Greenville winner on an Easy Money scratch-off game purchased at Raahi on Hwy. 82, Greenville.

$2,000 Walnut winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at BlueSky on Hwy. 72 East, Walnut.

$1,000 Pearl winner on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased at Texaco Foodmart on S. Pearson Rd., Pearl.

$1,040 Jackson winner on a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Fleetway on I-55 N., Jackson.

For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining totals for scratch-off games are updated each week! For a complete listing of MLC winners, visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

