Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,218 in the last 365 days.

“I Knew I’d Be the First to Win!” Says $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner

Home » “I Knew I’d Be the First to Win!” Says $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner

$2 Million Mega Millions Winner Claims Prize

JACKSON, MISS. – A Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters as a $2 million winner today from the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. The player chose to remain anonymous.

“I picked my own numbers, and I always play Megaplier,” she said. “When we heard the Mississippi Lottery was coming to Mississippi, I said I’d be the first to win!”

How did she win?!?! She correctly picked the 5 white ball numbers and paid the extra dollar for Megaplier. The Megaplier number for the June 9 drawing was 2, multiplying her otherwise $1 million prize to $2 million.

She purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, Miss., where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.

Winners from around the State!

Several additional winners from around the state claimed their prizes at headquarters.

  • $5,000 Canton winner on a Hot 5s scratch-off game purchased at Michael’s on Hwy. 43 N., Camden. 
  • $2,000 Biloxi winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at Keith’s Superstore on Central Ave., D’Iberville. 
  • $2,000 Greenville winner on an Easy Money scratch-off game purchased at Raahi on Hwy. 82, Greenville. 
  • $2,000 Walnut winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at BlueSky on Hwy. 72 East, Walnut.
  • $1,000 Pearl winner on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased at Texaco Foodmart on S. Pearson Rd., Pearl.
  • $1,040 Jackson winner on a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Fleetway on I-55 N., Jackson. 

For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining totals for scratch-off games are updated each week! For a complete listing of MLC winners, visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###

You just read:

“I Knew I’d Be the First to Win!” Says $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.