SecZetta and SystemDomain Announce Partnership to Provide Third-Party Identity Risk to Finance and Healthcare Industries
SecZetta and SystemDomain Announce Partnership to Provide Third-Party Identity Risk to the Financial Services, Healthcare, and Utilities Industries.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions, and SystemDomain, a leading global information technology and consulting services company, today announced a new implementation and reseller partnership. The partnership will add SecZetta’s Third-Party Identity Risk solution to SystemDomain’s end-to-end cybersecurity solutions portfolio.
Organizations in critical industries like Financial Services, Healthcare, and Utilities are under immense pressure to uphold the highest risk mitigation standards. This has become an even more daunting task for those that have adopted widespread use of third-party partners, vendors, and contractors to both cost-effectively expand their workforce as well as bring much needed skillsets onboard that may otherwise be in short supply. Because third parties are widely acknowledged by security professionals as high risk, special consideration needs to be taken when providing them with insider access to facilities, systems, and data. To be successful at mitigating the risk and improving the operational efficiency of managing the identity lifecycle and risk of these users, organizations need to automate best practices and ultimately redefine the lines between identity and risk management.
“As part of the partnership, SystemDomain will create a Center of Excellence with a dedicated focus on SecZetta's Third-Party Identity Risk solution,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain. “This commitment to excellence is the hallmark of SystemDomain and allows us to to provide broad capabilities for solution Integration for a superior customer experience that is best able to address the onboarding, revalidation, and offboarding of third-party users for various IAM solutions.”
“SecZetta’s Third-Party Identity Risk solution provides a comprehensive set of capabilities that help organizations improve the operational efficiency and reduce the cost and risk of managing third party identities,” said Jeremy Rohrs, VP of global alliances and business development, SecZetta. “Together with SystemDomain, we will be able to help organizations in critical industries like Financial Services, Healthcare, and Utilities protect and manage the digital identities of their third-party users with the same rigor as their full-time employees.”
About SystemDomain
SystemDomain is a leading provider of information technology consulting services. Our high-performance consultants offer technological expertise, strategic insights, and knowledge of their industry experience. Established in 1999, we partner with our customers to build stronger innovative business solutions and to solve their most important and complex business challenges. For more information about SystemDomain, please visit http://www.systemdomaininc.com
Key Industry Accolades for SystemDomain:
• Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards as Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS
• Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.
• Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018
• Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards
• SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
About SecZetta
SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Our solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it’s uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk. For more information about SecZetta, please visit. https://seczetta.com/
