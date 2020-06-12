Renowned Spiritualist and Author, Tracee Dunblazier, Set To Release New Book, Conquer Your Karmic Relationships

Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor

Tracee takes an in-depth look at your karmic relationships: the spiritual imprints and repetitive patterns that position you in life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these tumultuous times, spirituality can be a difficult concept to grasp. With repulsive behavior stories flooding our news stream and unparalleled new living standards, your mood as a whole will be enhanced by a simple act of reading something fresh and self-centered every day that will contribute to healing. Los Angeles-based spiritual empath, shaman, and national award-winning author-publisher, Tracee Dunblazier is set to release her new book, Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul, and can help readers everywhere better understand themselves and their souls. Her book is on pre-sale now on Amazon and recently hit the Amazon Hot New Releases 3 times!

#1 in Sacred Sexuality

#5 in Shamanism

#6 in Reincarnation.

In this groundbreaking book, Tracee takes an in-depth look at your karmic relationships: the spiritual imprints and repetitive patterns that position you in life. The restoration of every soul, and the systems that govern them, get an overhaul! With her ability to break down complex spiritual and emotional dynamics into their simplest form, this book can surely benefit many considering the circumstances with which we live in society today.

Tracee specializes in teaching others to address and embrace their energy dynamics through soul excavation. “Karma is not punishment and reward; it is the reassurance that we will inevitably experience all we are—and all we have created for others— through reincarnation and spiritual patterning. This wisdom will inspire change on every level”, states Tracee. This book will help you unearth the very core of what drives you, divulging how to direct its power into usable, life-giving resources for you and all your relations.

Here are some key points the book covers:

• Teach you how to recognize your karmic relationships and set boundaries within them.

• Encourage self-love through radical acceptance.

• Reveal what your spiritual patterns are and how to use them to your benefit or change what no longer serves you.

• Show you how to create the life you want through accepting others as they are, releasing shame, and finding tolerance.

Grammy Award –Winning Bassist and Composer, Christian McBride, praises Tracee’s work as her being, “An inspiring, spiritual vessel who can connect with all of us in a soulful way, guiding us to connect with ourselves and the rhythm of the world around us.” Tracee’s ability to find ways to overcome any challenge, allows her to create a unique healing experience for every client and reader.

Pre-Order Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart Here: https://www.amazon.com/Conquer-Your-Karmic-Relationships-Spiritual/dp/0996390766

Tracee Dunblazier

https://traceedunblazier.com/

Tracee Dunblazier, is a Los Angeles-based spiritual empath, shaman, and seven-time national award-winning author. As a multi-sensitive, Tracee’s blend of intuitive information combined with different modalities, has provided the opportunity for thousands to achieve deep healing and create the success and peace they seek in their lives. Her compassionate, humorous, down-to-earth style empowers her clients, readers, and listeners to address difficult topics with courage and clarity. Because of this, Tracee is consistently called upon by the media for her expert commentary on spirituality and relationship dynamics. Tracee’s been a guest on many prominent television and radio programs, including LA Talk Radio and OmTimes Radio, WGN Chicago, and ESPN Philly, informing others about spirituality and sacred ritual practices. She teaches workshops, webinars, and offers two online courses on the DailyOm.com. In addition, she hosts a Chat-cast via Facebook Live every Friday and 12 at noon, PDT to discuss relevant topics of the day. Here: https://www.facebook.com/TraceeDunblazier/

In 2015, Tracee founded GoTracee Publishing LLC. It has since grown to be a nationally-awarded hybrid-publisher that specializes in spiritual-healing narrative-nonfiction, and divination oracle decks—tools for meditation and self-discovery.GTP’s best-selling” Demon Slayer’s Handbook Series” and “Rainbow Warrior Activation Deck” offer light in dark places. They are game changers for those who suffer. GoTracee’s publications expand the reader’s understanding of spiritual transformation and offer the knowledge they need to live their best life. An accomplished author in addition to her books, Tracee has published articles covering many subjects related to spirituality and relationships, while her blog breaks down current events and daily energy dynamics that everyone experiences.

