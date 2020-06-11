Job Announcement - Attorney II Public Defender

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents
Minot
Minimum Salary Hiring Range: $5858
Closing Date: June 24, 2020
Summary of Work
This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the North Central Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the North Central Judicial District, and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.
See the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3016097&PostingSeq=1