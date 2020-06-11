Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Attorney II Public Defender

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents

Minot

Minimum Salary Hiring Range:  $5858

Closing Date:  June 24, 2020

Summary of Work

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the North Central Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court.  This position will require travel to all counties in the North Central Judicial District, and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3016097&PostingSeq=1

Job Announcement - Attorney II Public Defender

