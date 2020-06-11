Latest News: Librarian Appoints Chief Human Capital Officer

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today that Joe Cappello has been selected to serve as the Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO) for the Library of Congress, effective immediately. Cappello has been the acting CHCO since January.

“The Library’s employees are our greatest strength, so I am delighted that Joe Cappello will lead our Human Capital Directorate, because I know he is as committed to their success as I am,” Hayden said. “Joe stepped in to serve as the acting Chief Human Capital Officer in January, and since that time he has demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and a strong command for the complex and important work of the Human Capital Directorate.”

Since his appointment as acting CHCO, Cappello has led the Library’s Human Capital Directorate through the unexpected and rapid transition to virtual service to the Library as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is leading a working group to plan for all workforce and personnel needs during the phased return of employees to work on-site in Library buildings.

Prior to his service as the Library’s acting CHCO, Cappello served as the chief operating officer for the Library Collections and Services Group, the chief operating officer for National and International Outreach (NIO) and the acting director for National Enterprises.

Cappello previously served at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), where he was the assistant director of the Department Administration and Oversight Group, part of DOJ’s budget staff leadership team. He was also the senior advisor to the DOJ Chief Information Officer, and in that capacity, Cappello advised the Chief Information Officer on the operations and management of a federal workforce of more than 300 employees and a contract staff of more than 1,300.

As chief of staff to the chief information officer at Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security, Cappello was responsible for oversight of a staff of 380 federal employees and more than 400 contractor support personnel. He led personnel and human resource activities related to performance, adverse actions and employee grievances.

He also served as a program analyst supporting the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, and in that capacity was a Department of Defense liaison to the Intelligence Community.

Cappello was awarded the Director of National Intelligence Award for Collaborative Leadership and is a recipient of the Department of Defense’s highest-level career award, the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service.

Prior to entering the federal civilian service, Cappello had a distinguished 22-year career in the U.S. Air Force. He served in multiple B-52 operational flying assignments supporting military operations including Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Northern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

He gained extensive budget and congressional experience while serving on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Headquarters Pentagon and U.S. Air Force Headquarters Staff as a legislative liaison on Capitol Hill.

Cappello graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Clemson University and earned a Master of Science degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also is a graduate of the Leadership for a Democratic Society program at the Federal Executive Institute.

