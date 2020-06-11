Kickstarter Campaign Launches for 2-in-1 Compact, Leak-Proof Rimmer Kit

ALLISTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has launched for The RIMIT Kit, a compact, portable riming kit. These patent pending RIMIT Kits can be acquired at special discounts by those contributing to the product's manufacturing. The team behind RIMIT had hoped to raise $4,115 USD by June 25, but they've currently surpassed their goal and now hope to distribute RIMIT to as many consumers as possible.

There's never been an easier way to prepare elevated cocktails that will impress any guest. The RIMIT Kit allows consumers to rim-up their favourite cocktails anywhere, anytime, in seconds. This 2-in-1 kit comes with 130 grams of Co- Branded Lucky’s Rim Job Rimmer along with its patented RIMIT. RIMIT was the companies flagship product that was invented to provide consumers a convenient solution to rim-up their favourite canned cocktails anywhere, anytime in seconds. It provides a clean surface to drink from along with a cup-like feel. Between RIMIT and The RIMIT Kit, there has never been a more convenient solution for rimming up your favourite cocktails. Whether you enjoy rimming up your cocktails at home or on the go, The RIMIT Kit can be easily transported via cooler bags, back packs, purses ect. The RIMIT Team and their customers all agree they’d rather spend less time preparing cocktails and creating dishes and spend more time enjoying their favourite cocktails with their family and friends. RIMIT Products are made with FDA-approved polypropylene, they are BPA-free, dishwasher-friendly, recyclable, and incredibly easy to clean and reuse.

RIMIT's inventor, Rob Cox, has created a carefully designed, user-friendly product that has all the qualities that a bar top rimmer tray doesn't. After 1 year of thorough research, he determined that bar top rimmer trays were inaccessible or inconvenient for most people. They're big, bulky and difficult to transport without leaking. They waste product and only really work for bars, restaurants, and large parties where dozens of cocktails are being rimmed up daily.

In response to this, The RIMIT Kit has been designed to be compact, easily transportable, leak-proof, and perfectly suitable for backyard gatherings, camping, golfing, weekends at the cottage and much more. This product has impressed various companies in the beverage industry, initiating collaborations with several brands, including Mott's Clamato Caesar, Lucky’s Rim Job, Michelada Matacrudas, Original Michesauce and several more!

There are various tiers with different rewards for potential contributors. Time is ticking and this campaign is on its last 2 weeks. You don't want to miss out on these discounted pre-orders as there are big savings if you pledge now. You can join the RIMIT family and make your pledge today at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rimit/the-rimit-kit-2-in-1-compact-leak-proof-rimmer-kit?ref=do58rt