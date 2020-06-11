Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lambert Park Boat Ramp in Hooksett Closed Tomorrow

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: 603-271-1748 Jay Martin: 603-271-5619 June 11, 2020

Hooksett, NH – The public boat access to the Merrimack River at Lambert Park, located on Merrimack Street in Hooksett, NH, will be closed for one day on Friday, June 12th (weather permitting) to repaint the facility’s paved areas. The new painted striping will help boaters better access the areas through enhanced lines. The work will block access to the parking and launch area during the application process and subsequently while the paint is drying. The installation will occur unless it rains. An alternate date is not available at this time.

New Hampshire’s Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire visit http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/boatfish/index.html.

