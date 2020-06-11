Winning the War on Online Reviews
Social Reviews automatically pull online reviews on any business in order to address key issues in the moment of experience.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES , June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Michaels & Associates, Ltd., has added a new service to their customer management platform called Social Reviews. The service has been added in addition to their existing online intelligence programs including Brand Listening, Competitive Intelligence, Crisis Management, Influencer Network, Social Channel Analytics, Hashtag Management, and more.
With the recent influx of consumers shopping online, more and more people are leaving online reviews. Kathy Doering, President of Ann Michaels & Associates, decided to add this important program for a variety of reasons. She recognized that many companies were looking for an affordable way to monitor reviews and learn more about what their customers thought about their brand at the store level. Additionally, it adds accountability for each location to provide stellar customer service and cleanliness measures to make customers feel safe while shopping or dining out. It really is a great fit for all businesses.
Kathy explains, “The time has come for everyone to keep track of what is being said about them online, whether you own a small business or are a publicly held corporation. We have been working with companies and individuals since the social media boom back in 2007. We have seen growth firsthand and the need for this service at the store level. With company hierarchy in place, managers and regional managers will receive notification of a review right away. Responding is key. 30% Reverse a Negative Review When Companies Respond (Zen Business Study). When an online review is left unanswered, a company sends the message that they don’t care and most times that is not true. They are too busy to respond or may not even know it is out there.”
The platform includes raw data as well as several analytical reports tied to that data for a quick view of online company health, report card style. Clients use this program in connection with their mystery shopping program. Both are held on the same platform which makes it easy for management to log in any time to view their scores companywide or by branch, district and locations.
