ARC Updates Risk Assessment Tool with Multi-Stage Approval Process
Meeting the rigorous standards of the U.S. military shows our ability to quickly adapt and customize our ARC SMS software and app.”WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC, a leading provider of Safety Management Systems (SMS) software, is improving its Risk Assessment Tool to include a new approval process for medium or high-risk assessments. Inspired by a request from the U.S. Armed Forces, the new tool is now in beta testing. It will be available in Summer of 2020.
The multipurpose online Risk Assessment Tool can accommodate flight, ground, maintenance, drone ops, and FBOs. Part of the company's modular online and iPad app, ARC SMS software, the Risk Assessment Tool is available on its own or in conjunction with the company's other offerings.
Better Oversight
"We greatly enhanced our already clean and easy to use Risk Assessment Tool with a streamlined approval process," said ARC Director of Operations Kristen Mangold. "Meeting the rigorous standards of the U.S. military shows our ability to quickly adapt and customize our ARC SMS software and app."
"This enhanced tool offers better oversight of safety factors, by giving appropriate individuals in a department real time visibility surrounding risk evaluation," Mangold added.
The Process
With the new update, the process begins as normal with submitting a Risk Assessment. If it is a Medium or High-Risk score, an operator has the option to implement a Review and Approval process. The submission will then be pushed to a supervisor for review, where the individual can decide to approve or reject it.
In some cases, the approval process will end there, but for larger departments, the manager can also decide whether to approve the assessment, reject it or advance it further up the approval chain. The requester and all individuals involved receive alerts when an assessment has been approved or rejected and the approval status appears in the status column.
About ARC
ARC Safety Management is a modular solution to manage aviation safety, communications, and overall operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for pilots, FBO personnel, safety officers, and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, ARC is the sister company of AviationManuals, the leading provider of operations manuals to fixed and rotary wing operators, drone operators, technicians and FBOs worldwide. ARC supports a strong safety culture for flight departments through configurable SMS software and apps, while continuing, together with AviationManuals, to make managing manuals easy. For more info on ARC go to https://arcsky.com/discover-arc/.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, click www.aviationmanuals.com.
