Dr. Joshua Weinstein Urges Government to Open Sleepaway Camps for Summer Session
As New York begins to ease restrictions, sleepaway camps hope they can operate with strong health guidelines in place.
No government can rule against the people without considering the rights of the people, in these United States of America, to safely spend a healthy and educational summer in our sleep away camps”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a letter to leaders of the community, Dr. Joshua Weinstein denounced government officials for standing in the way of opening sleep away camps for the upcoming summer session.
— Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu
“We cannot allow any governmental entity to disallow the opening of our sleep away camps, especially since we have set up strong health guidelines in the operation of our camps which strongly takes into consideration both our campers and our staff,” said Dr. Weinstein, the Founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV), a nonprofit school and center for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other related disabilities based in Brooklyn, NY.
Referencing the recent riots and violence taking place in the streets, Dr. Weinstein hopes to work with other community groups and camp associations to bring children across the state together in a safe atmosphere to make up for the recent devastating period of seclusion. “It is unconscionable for any public official to stand in the way of our children who have suffered from this pandemic for months without social interaction with their peers and not consider the pain of their parents throughout this process,” continued Dr. Weinstein.
As part of the letter, Dr. Weinstein concluded that government officials should not allow their political motivations to stand in the way of children and families’ proper mental health rights and education, noting “No government can rule against the people without considering the rights of the people, in these United States of America, to safely spend a healthy and educational summer in our sleep away camps.”
Talkline Communication Network host, Zev Brenner, recently interviewed Dr. Weinstein about SKHOV’s commitment to reaching their students through a specialized e-learning and internet education program during the quarantine. The interview will be broadcasted today from 7 PM to 7:30 PM EST on Brenner’s nationally syndicated show, visit talklinecommunications.com to find out how to listen to it in your area.
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
