New York City Celebrates NYC Dance Week 2020: a 10-day virtual festival celebrating dance and movement: June 11 – 20

New York City Celebrates NYC Dance Week 2020: a 10-day virtual festival celebrating dance and movement: June 11 – 20NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City Celebrates NYC Dance Week 2020: a 10-day virtual festival celebrating dance and encouraging global participation in dance, wellness and movement: June 11 – June 20, 2020
NYC Dance Week invites you to participate in the 16th annual festival which celebrates dance, wellness and movement in New York City. This year as the world has changed, NYC Dance Week is also proud to announce the 2020 festival is virtual and highlights dance and wellness from not only New York City enthusiasts but from around the globe. NYC Dance Week invites everyone with an ability to access the internet to participate in dance classes, workshops, performances and more.
The festival engages the community and families to experience dance, encouraging them to live active, healthy lifestyles. The organization moves beyond traditional dance forms to teach participants how all dance genres benefit mind, body and spirit. Additionally, throughout the year Dance Week promotes dance studios and companies through their newsletter, projects, dance/fitness events and partnerships.
NYC Dance Week founder, Tasha Norman, former athlete, gymnast, and dancer and past president of the National Association of Women Business Owners – NYC believes dance is ‘hot’ right now. Films and TV shows with dance themes are everywhere. For all those New Yorkers who want to try a dance class, experience different types of dance styles, dance every day, or just learn how to move or incorporate dance into a home exercise routine, NYC Dance Week will have something for everyone!
NYC Dance Week has various components to pique the interests of their diverse dance and wellness following:
The NYC Dance Week Senior Producer, Aileen R. Malogan, and Producer, Pooja Uberoi, are excited to share curated dance classes from prestigious studios, including Dance Unlimited / DUNYC, Fred Astaire NY Midtown, Harlem Dance Club, Ikigai USA, LifeSpan Pilates, M Dance & Fitness, and Power Pilates Live. Free classes from around the world are available June 11th through June 20th.
NYC10, led by Pooja Uberoi and curated by Benjamin Briones, is New York City’s premier exhibition of new and emerging dance companies by showcasing their new repertoire. Due to social distancing, companies will have up to 10 minute virtual performances followed with a review from distinguished dance directors and Q&A from the audience.
Dancer For A Day program, led by Jennifer Dublin, offers dance classes of various genres to introduce young students to dance techniques. Dancer for a Day students will also participate in a healthy cooking demo, and a virtual performance followed by an in-depth talk-back with a NYC10 dance company.
NYC Dance Week will end the festival with a closing party on June 20, 2020 hosted by House of Yes.
Schedules for events and further details can be found at the New York City Dance Week: www.nycdanceweek.org
Participating Studios offering Free Classes include: The Ailey Extension, The Andrea Project, Ballet For All Kids, Anne Dietrich, Brooklyn Arts Exchange Youth Education, Dancers Unlimited / DUNYC, Dancewave, Dancing For Peace, DivaDance NYC, DjunaPassmanYoga, The Fit Pizza Chica, Fred Astaire NY Midtown, Gibney Dance, H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory, Harlem Dance Club, Hiie Saumaa, Home Studio by Beatriz BB, Ikigai USA, The Isadora Duncan Dance Foundation, Katie Barlow Dance Projects, LifeSpan Pilates, Limón Dance Company, M Dance & Fitness, Motivated Movers, Nrityalina Center for Performing Arts, PMT House of Dance, Power Pilates Live, RIOULT Dance Center, Xtend Barre Brooklyn, and Yoga Ballet Theater.
Sponsors of NYC Dance Week are Westgate Hotels, David Resnick & Associates, and Peridance Connect.
For more information or JPEGS contact Jennifer Dublin at jennifer@nycdanceweek.org. New York City Dance week is powered by FitEngine, Inc.
NEW YORK CITY DANCE WEEK- (www.nycdancewweek.org), a 10-Day virtual Festival celebrating Dance, Movement and Wellness in New York and the world from June 11 – June 20, 2020. All who love to dance or wellness can take free dance classes at more than 30 top dance studios and companies in NYC and beyond, including Fred Astaire NY Midtown, Harlem Dance Club, M Dance & Fitness, and Power Pilates Live. Join NYC Dance Week for young student program Dancer for a Day, performances by NYC10 upcoming companies and other wellness and movement classes and workshops. The festival engages the global dance community and families to experience dance, encouraging them to live active, healthy lifestyles.
