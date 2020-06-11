Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,137 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine : Request for Stand-by Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Ukraine

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

June 11, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Ukraine’s track record in macro-stabilization over the last 5 years and under successive Fund programs has been strong, but the goal of robust and inclusive growth remains elusive in the absence of sustained and comprehensive structural reform. Political circumstances were auspicious to address this long-standing challenge, with the President’s anti-corruption platform supported by an unprecedented absolute majority in parliament. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly worsened the outlook and has refocused government policies on containment and stabilization. Uncertainty is large, and the economy is projected to contract sharply as strict containment measures—in Ukraine and globally—led to sizable falls in domestic and external demand. The budget is expected to be hit hard, with a sharp decline in revenues and large emergency spending needs to address the crisis. This, together with the de facto closure of capital markets, has created an urgent balance of payments need.

You just read:

Ukraine : Request for Stand-by Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Ukraine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.