RhinoFit Launches New Workout Tracking Feature
RhinoFit launches new workout tracking system for Gym Owners, Coaches, and Athletes.
This added functionality allows coaches to target specific trouble areas on a personal level. Athletes will be able to complete these workouts either at home or in the gym.””CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RhinoFit, a gym management software, that services hundreds of affiliate gyms throughout the United States & Canada, announced today that they have launched a new workout tracking feature for their users. The new WOD (Workout of the Day) feature will enable gym owners and their coaches the ability to offer full scale WOD competitions for their athletes. The enhanced WOD feature within the RhinoFit application, will now offer three different avenues (Legacy, Standard, or Competitive Mode) for gym owners to utilize in their workout routine. By adding these new levels, RhinoFit’s users will be able to design a workout system for all athletes from the beginner level to the seasoned CrossFit Veteran.
With the new built-in workout tracking system, gym owners and staff members will also be able to save time programming their workouts by using one of the top 20 Hero WODS or create their own WOD using a workout style of their choose including AMRAP, EMOM, or For Time.
As part of the upgrade, Rhinofit users will also be able to view and track in real-time all of their athlete’s performances through their mobile, desktop, or live leaderboard function. A digital time clock has also been integrated into the software to start/stop or countdown workouts with results to be displayed in real-time on a competition style leaderboard as they are entered by the athlete.
“While the original system provided our coaches with a way to implement classroom workouts, there was no easy way to track the athlete’s progress over time”, adds Kevin Jackman, programmer at RhinoFit. “Coaches will now be able to track each athlete’s performance with visual graphs and statistical data, which in turn makes it easier for them to be proactive in each athlete’s training”. When asked about new workout tracking upgrade, Kevin went on to say; “Additionally, coaches will now have the ability to create a tailored workout for each athlete. This added functionality allows coaches to target specific trouble areas on a personal level. Athletes will be able to complete these workouts either at home or in the gym. Coaches will be able to view these results and make suggestions or alter the workout depending on the progress being made.”
About RhinoFit
Founded in 2012, RhinoFit is a member management platform that provides cloud-based business tools to affiliate gyms across the United States & Canada. The software is optimized to work on both mobile and desktop devices and is scaled to support the needs of a variety of companies including personal training studios, fitness boot camps, and other affiliate gyms. RhinoFit’s platform offers a complete suite of features to help simplify your gym management with athlete billing, 24/7 access, class scheduling, attendance tracking, email campaigns, WOD tracking, and more.
