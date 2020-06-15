ESPORTS BAR MIAMI TRANSFORMS INTO DIGITAL PLATFORM ESPORTS BAR+ AMERICAS
Esports BAR Miami, the world’s esports business arena, announces the 2020 edition will be 100% digital with the launch of Esports BAR+ Americas, Sept 22-25
Taking Esports BAR Miami online is a logical move if we can't meet face-to-face...We want to contribute to the growth of esports while respecting the ‘New Normal' with Esports BAR+ Americas”PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed MIDEM, organiser of Esports BAR Miami, the world’s esports business arena, today announces that the 2020 edition will be a digital experience with the launch of Esports BAR+ Americas taking place online September 22-25.
— Arnaud Verlhac, Director, Esports BAR
Due to concerns related to Covid-19, the physical Esports BAR Miami, originally scheduled for September 22-24, is cancelled and will return in 2021.
Esports BAR Director, Arnaud Verlhac, explains the thinking behind Esports BAR Miami’s digital transformation, “The health, safety and wellbeing of our clients and partners is paramount. Operating within the current, unprecedented circumstances we are all facing globally, we decided that the migration of our physical event to a digital experience was essential. Esports BAR has been connecting the global esports business world since 2017. Our decision to continue with an international event in a digital format, reflects our commitment to keeping the esports B2B community informed, engaged and enthusiastic.”
The Esports BAR+ Americas digital service will include:
· A targeted networking platform to enable 1-to-1 business meetings. Users will receive personalised recommendations based on their matchmaking preferences and can then propose virtual 1-to-1 meetings or chat conversations and share presentations with their chosen contacts.
· Exclusive content and data to help esports specialists develop their business.
· Access to online conferences on topics ranging from data, tech, monetisation, investment and sports’ interaction with esports.
· Content that will focus on the esports business in the Americas and that will also include information from other markets.
“By definition, the esports community is very comfortable in the digital world. So taking Esports BAR Miami online is a logical move if we cannot meet face-to-face. In the coming weeks we will be providing more details of the content we are developing for Esports BAR+ Americas and unveiling the incredible roster of speakers who will share their experience and insights. Esports BAR in Cannes and Miami, have been incredibly fortunate because of the support we’ve had from the leaders in this exciting entertainment sector. Now we want to contribute to the growth of esports while respecting the ‘New Normal'," says Arnaud Verlhac.
Emma Bartholomew
Emma Bartholomew PR
+44 7833 306312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
A Message from Esports BAR Director Arnaud Verlhac