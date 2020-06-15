Park University Offers Option for Students Considering Gap Year
Park Providing Unlimited Online Classes for a Flat FeePARKVILLE, MISSOURI, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support concerns of current college students considering taking a year off from their current college/university due to health anxieties related to the coronavirus, and as a way to ease the financial concerns of these students, Park University has launched a gap year initiative.
Park University is offering current undergraduate students at colleges/universities across the country to take a year of unlimited online classes for a flat fee of just $9,000 during the 2020-21 academic year (Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters). The campaign provides students with health concerns the peace of mind while staying home, a low tuition rate and the ability to stay on course to graduate on schedule.
Park University, which has offered online classes since 1996 (before Google!), provides more than 650-plus courses in an online format and 70 undergraduate degree options. Park’s online classes are offered in an 8-week flexible, accelerated format twice per semester.
The University’s regular tuition rate is $427 per credit hour. For a student who takes a full-time class load of 15 credit hours each of the two semesters, the cost per credit hour as part of the gap year program is just $300, a savings of $127 per credit hour (approximately 30 percent) and more than $3,800 over the course of the two semesters.
To take advantage of this flat fee solution, students must currently attend or have attended a college during the 2019-20 academic year and provide proof of attendance (official transcripts) is required. Students can enroll in up to 18 credit hours per semester (or 9 credit hours per 8-week accelerated term), though students can be considered to enroll in an overload of classes with a 3.0 grade point average or higher and approval from the dean of the college the student’s degree program falls under.
Students can have the $35 application fee waived by using code GAPYEAR. For complete information and to request information about the gap year initiative, visit park.edu/gapyear or call (888) 319-9522.
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,172 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country. www.park.edu
