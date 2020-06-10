Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDF Scotland response to the scottish government announcement on the Restricting Foods Promotions Bill

10 June 2020

FDF Scotland response to the scottish government announcement on the Restricting Foods Promotions Bill

David Thomson, CEO of Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, said:

“We welcome the announcement that the Scottish Government will not bring forward legislation to restrict the promotions of food and drink products.

“The Scottish Government has listened to FDF Scotland and our members' concerns that these proposals would have had a devastating economic impact on smaller Scottish food businesses, who sell the majority of their products in Scotland.

“Our food and drink manufacturers are facing increasingly difficult times due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, as well as the uncertainty around the UK's future trade deals with the EU and further afield. We call on the Scottish Government to continue to work with us to ensure our vital sector is supported to recover and prosper into the future.

“Our members take their role in improving the health of the Scottish people seriously and will continue to play their part. FDF Scotland's Reformulation Project Manager, funded by the Scottish Government, is helping small to medium-sized food companies to make their products healthier.”

Note to Editors: FDF Scotland is the voice of the Scottish food and drink manufacturing industry – Scotland's largest manufacturing sector.

More Information

Contact Kirsty Ritchie, Food and Drink Federation Scotland, at: kirsty.ritchie@fdfscotland.org.uk, or 0131 222 8040.

