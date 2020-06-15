California Seed Bank Shares Tips for Outdoor Growing
EINPresswire.com/ -- California based seed bank i49 has recently shared useful tips for individuals interested in growing plants outdoor. With safe and secure processing, i49 carries a selection of indoor pot seeds and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale online.
Popular cannabis seed bank i49 has recently revealed a series of useful tips for outdoor cannabis farming. This California based company has built a reputation by shipping premium marijuana genetics in discreet packaging to anyone located anywhere across the US. i49 sells only authentic genetics and provides an 80% germination rate guarantee on its cannabis seeds, CBD seeds, and feminized marijuana seeds. The company currently offers over 400 cannabis strain seeds for sale online in the USA, including popular marijuana strains like Wedding Cake, Purple Kush, Granddaddy Purple, and Pure Indica.
According to i49, growing cannabis outdoors requires much more than just tossing the seeds into the soil and then depending on the forces of nature. In order to ensure the right soil condition requirements, site preparation, pest control, and proper care and maintenance a lot of research and preparation is needed.
i49 also suggests that successful outdoor cannabis growing depends a great deal on the choice of soil or the particular medium upon which the plant will grow. Ideally, the soil must have the right pH, it should be well-drained, and contain the correct amount of nutrients.
Exposure to sunlight is yet another aspect to consider when choosing the location for growing cannabis outdoors. Additionally, it is a good idea to use an area that is sheltered, well-irrigated, and has very good drainage.
“For good yields, the plant must have maximum exposure to sunlight, and mostly, a southern exposure is recommended. This implies that the chosen site should not be an area with tall buildings, hills, and trees which will block sunlight from accessing the plant,” i49 mentions.
i49 also recommends cannabis growers to start by germinating the cannabis-seeds indoors and allowing them to grow under indoor conditions for about one or two weeks, if possible. This ensures that the plants are well protected from birds and insects which might feast on their tender leaves and stock. While taking them out, growers must condition them so that they adapt gradually to the outdoor conditions.
“Take them outside under a shelter for a few hours a day for about another week or two, before you finally expose them fully to the outdoor environment,” suggests i49.
The renowned seed bank also suggests growers plan ahead in terms of security when considering the final location for growing cannabis outdoors. The plants should be kept safe from the public, animals, and birds. It is a great idea to install game cameras to protect the plants.
Two more useful tips shared by i49 include
Starting with one line of nutrients: Growers should consider starting off with just one line of nutrients, and this should contain everything the plant needs to grow happy. More than recommended amounts of fertilizer should not be used as this may be detrimental to the life of the plants.
Picking the right outdoor cannabis strains: Right outdoor marijuana strains must be chosen to ensure good yields. While choosing the strain, one should consider the location and climate as these will determine the outdoor conditions under which the plant will be required to grow.
To try out i49 cannabis seeds, please visit the company’s official website.
About i49: i49 is a California seed bank that ships authentic cannabis seeds to your door in discrete packaging. The company offers high quality 420 seeds with safe and secure processing and carries a selection of indoor pot seeds and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale online.
