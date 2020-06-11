Make happiness possible every day, starting today

Never has there been a more pressing need for an app like The Happy Habit app

NORTH MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne's most experienced app development company, Wave Digital partnered with creator of The Happy Habit, Fleur Chambers, to design and develop a beautifully crafted revolutionary mindfulness app.Fleur Chambers – internationally recognised meditation teacher and the voice, creative mind and heart behind The Happy Habit – approached Wave Digital with a vision to create a more intimate space for her guided meditations.With an existing following of more than 600,000 people across 30 countries, Fleur's goal was to create a bespoke iPhone and Android app that made it easier to be mindful every day.Wave Digital provided a full suite of app development services for The Happy Habit, including strategy, branding and visual identity, user experience design and app development. The Happy Habit app supports users to create a daily meditation habit and provides access to hundreds of unique guided meditations designed to help users create, grow and explore. Users can choose to listen to meditations with music or without.What sets The Happy Habit app apart from other mindfulness apps on the market, however, is its distinctive visual identity and the exceptional quality of the meditations.The Wave Digital team embraced the opportunity to create a brand for The Happy Habit that would be truly distinct from its competitors. This was achieved by designing a unique logo and colour palette, supported with idiosyncratic illustrations to breathe personality into the app. The result - an exquisite, organic and approachable design with an app interface that is intuitive enough to easily guide users on their practice.Fleur Chambers, creator of The Happy Habit says: "Here's the truth. Making an app is not easy. Turning your ideas, hopes and grand plans into a user friendly and accessible piece of technology takes time, consideration and hard work.And so, you need to team up with people who you can trust, people who are just as passionate and committed to your project and vision as you are. This is what I got from each team member at Wave, and at all stages of the project."With over 750 downloads and almost 3,000 meditations played in its first 30 days, The Happy Habit app is quickly making happy the new normal.Wave Digital has a long and successful track record spanning 20 years creating custom web and mobile apps for Startups, Business and Government. Clients include the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, VicRoads and Specsavers. Find out more here: https://wavedigital.com.au/ The Happy Habit app is available on iOS and Android devices for free.