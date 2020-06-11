Cell Analysis Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Cell Analysis Global Market – Forecast To 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cells are the biological units that are used for the identification and mapping of the basic biochemical and physical processes of life. Analysis of these cells plays a major role in gene identification, protein identification, transcription analysis and epigenomics at the cellular level by revealing the heterogeneity of the cells. Hospitals, academic institutions, government institutes, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their focus on the application of cell analysis as an important tool in research, drug discovery and diagnosis. According to IQ4I analysis, the cell analysis global market is expected to reach $39,322.3 million by 2025 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into molecular approaches and image-based approach where the molecular approach commanded the largest market and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR.

The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.). In order to offer the products with better software, most of the players in the cell analysis market are collaborating with companies and educational institutions.

The molecular approaches include the PCR, sequencing techniques, microarray and microfluidics, cell isolation and separation techniques performed at cells genomic level. Among molecular approaches PCR accounted for the largest share in 2018. The image-based approach is segmented into microscopy, cytometry, high content screening, and Spectrophotometers. Among image-based approaches Cytometry generated the largest revenue in 2018.

The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services. The consumables include reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell culture consumables and others. Among these consumables commanded the largest market in 2018. The instrument segment comprises of cell counters, Cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrophotometer, microscopes and others. Among instruments, The PCR instruments commanded the largest share in 2018.Sequencing is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to increasing adoption of sequencing technology in various life science research areas and decreasing cost of genome sequencing.

By application, the market is categorized by processes, by field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2018 and the Circulating tumor cell analysis market is expected to boom at double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. By field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue in 2018 and stem cell analysis is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR. By therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, genetic testing, immunology, and others. The Cancer research accounted for the largest revenue in 2018.

The end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, diagnostic laboratories and others. Academic and research institutes generated the largest in 2018, but the Contract Research Organizations are expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America held the largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia. The APAC regions tend to be market with opportunity for growth and are likely to be a destination of investment for new investors in the cell analysis market. Drug discovery services outsourcing and government funding for novel screening technologies have resulted in a growth of Asian markets. The rising incidence of life-threatening infectious diseases, increasing funding and investments in cell-based research from government and corporate, availability of advanced cell imaging and analysis systems that reduce the cost and time for drug discovery, availability of advanced cell analysis instruments, high demand for cell analysis products by end-users, emerging Asia-Pacific market, emerging cell analysis service providers and introduction of automation technologies in cancer research are driving the cell analysis market growth. However, stringent government regulations and patent-related issues, lack of skilled personnel to perform advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the commercial instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.

