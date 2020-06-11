COVID-19: What will make a cruise ship safe again?
OCP can be easily installed to assist in the marine industry’s requirements. The system kills viruses and eliminates microbes and bacteria in the air and on surfaces throughout the ship, 24/7.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Marine, a well-established team of marine professionals with vast experience in hazardous materials and hygiene virus auditing on ships and rigs have the solution to help re-establish the cruise industry and rebuild consumer trust with its Oxygen Cluster Process (OCP) technology.
— John Chillingworth, Senior Marine Principal.
Citing the silent spreaders and viruses transmitted from surface contact as the main causes of virus transmission, the Oxygen Cluster Process will combat these main risks by producing a mass of oxygen clusters, which bombard and kill all viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air, disinfecting clothes and people without any impact 24/7, keeping passengers and crews safe.
The directors at Microbe Marine have been working closely with the top specialists in the marine and science field to adopt a well-proven technology for the marine market.
“Cruise lines are currently looking at several operational changes to combat the Coronavirus. They are considering drastic actions such as reducing the number of passengers on board and guests in show lounges, spacing out bar and restaurant seating and assigning fewer crew members. Some of the technical innovations proposed are wearable devices for crowd control, digital casinos, and robot crew members are just a few of the interventions being pursued by ship designers. These are all extreme initiatives and will make it very difficult for the industry to operate efficiently. Besides, these are not cure but treatment, whereas OCP kills the viruses,” said John Chillingworth, Senior Marine Principal.
The Oxygen Cluster Process can be easily installed to assist in the marine industry’s requirements. The system kills viruses and eliminates microbes including SARS Covid 2, COVID 19, Norovirus and bacteria in the air and on surfaces throughout the ship, automatically and continuously 24/7. It also removes odours quickly and efficiently.
As cruise companies sail again, passengers need a reassurance that the risk of the virus spreading in its next mutation now and in the future is mitigated as much as possible.
Like many businesses around the globe, ships were hit hard by the coronavirus with several cases led to all major lines halting operations. Virus infections on ships spread through human interaction, cross-contamination and the “silent spreaders”, those who show no symptoms but are spreading viral droplets expelled by sneezing or coughing, which then land on all surfaces such as chairs, fabric, clothes, floors, phones, laptops, cabin keys, plates, knives, forks.
Microbiologists confirm that 80% of viruses on ships are transmitted by touching a contaminated surface. The clusters disinfect fabrics, people, floors, buttons, work surfaces, buffets, anything the air touches, without any knowledge or residue. This combats the main risk of surface contamination and reduces the impact of silent spreaders. The system, without any sensation, also disinfects people and their clothes whilst they are walking around the ship.
In 2002 the same technology was used during the SARS epidemic, COVID 2 when the epidemic was prevalent in the Far East and experienced what the rest of the world has gone through with COVID 19. Many hotels and hospitals in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and China installed Oxygen clusters in their hospitals and hotels. Laboratory technician who conducted tests after installation showed that with oxygen clusters 99.99% of surface viruses were killed within five minutes.
The team highlights that Oxygen Cluster Process, when combined with the existing health and safety protocols will help combat the spread of viruses and will provide a safe environment for both passengers and crews.
FACT BOX:
• OCP is 100% sustainable, natural, safe and produces zero by-product. It does not present any danger to health due to its structure, dosage or nature of use.
• Minimal retrofitting, installed after the Air Handling Unit.
• Once the unit is installed it requires no adjustments or regular maintenance.
• Sterilisation starts as soon as the unit is switched on and is infinite for as long as the unit is active.
• Each unit uses less than 50 watts and runs 24/7.
