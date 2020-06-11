Treasurer Magaziner Honors 50 High School Juniors in Rhode Island with 'Young Leader' Award

Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner today hosted a virtual award ceremony recognizing fifty high school juniors from across Rhode Island with the Young Leader Award.

"I am inspired by the dedication of students who, during the COVID-19 crisis, have not only adapted to distance learning, but excelled," said Treasurer Magaziner. "It is my privilege to recognize young people for their academic achievements and their desire to help others and strengthen our community. They represent the very best of Rhode Island."

The Young Leader Award is presented to high school juniors in the State of Rhode Island who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in math, economics, finance, and business-related courses, and is active in their community.

The Treasurer presented the 2020 Young Leader Award to the following students:

Ashley Deleon, Academy for Career Exploration (ACES) Jonah Robson, Barrington Christian Academy Alexandra Maddock-Mark, Barrington High School Evelyn Albrecht, BEACON Charter School Spencer Wood, Bishop Hendricken High School Jose Rivera, Blackstone Academy Charter School Odirley Candido-Rocha, Central Falls Senior High School Cassandra Simpson, Chariho Regional High School Sean P. Martin, Coventry High School Amber Rose Paquette, Cranston Area Career Technical Center Gohar Vorperian, Cranston High School East Juliette Vemmer, Cumberland High School Jolade Oshinkanlu, Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School Jack A. Gecawich, East Greenwich High School Brooklynne Costa, East Providence High School Emily Jedson, Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School Jaliyah Celestin, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts Nicholas Petrillo, Johnston Senior High School Samuel Gerhard, La Salle Academy Syed Shah, Lincoln Senior High School Alina Diaz, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center Fiona Christensen, Middletown High School Sarah Gifford, Moses Brown School Talia Fernandes, Mount St. Charles Academy Leah Tanner, Mt. Hope High School Aivan R. Durfee, Narragansett High School Mia Martinez, NEL/CPS Construction Career Academy Ailey C. Costantino, North Kingstown Senior High School Connor P. Lordan, North Smithfield High School Haelly M. Botelho, Pilgrim High School Daniel Asencio, Providence Career and Technical Academy Madysen Robinson-Foux, RI Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School William Farley, Rogers High School Dominic Wiharso, Scituate High School Melanie Cuevas, Shea Senior High School Jessica Balcom, Smithfield Senior High School Madeleine S. McCarthy, South Kingstown High School Sophia Petrovas, St. George's School Victoria Silva, St. Raphael Academy Makayla Poholek, The Greene School Drew Brouillette, The Prout School Fredisvindo Bebe, Tiverton High School Kyle Brodeur, Toll Gate High School Jason Li, West Warwick Senior High School Adam Gomez, Westerly High School Hanatha Konte, William E. Tolman Senior High School Rubin Francis, Wm. M. Davies Jr. Career-Technical High School Lena Inthisenesouk, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center Alyssa Lamaire, Woonsocket High School

Contact: Evan England, Director of Communications (401) 222-2240 | (401) 439-2199 (mobile) evan.england@treasury.ri.gov