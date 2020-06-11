MERIDIAN BARRIERS TAPPED TO PROTECT CITY DURING DEMONSTRATION

Police gather in front of Meridian Barriers at The Grove in Los Angeles Meridian barriers are staged ahead of Black Lives Matter protest in Green Bay

Newly-acquired Safety Equipment Supports Peaceful March in Green Bay

These barriers will stop a car or a truck getting anywhere near the demonstration” — Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Green Bay, Wisconsin was the latest to call on Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s mobile anti-vehicle barriers to protect people during recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

More than a thousand protestors had planned to walk from a local park to Green Bay police headquarters, and Police Chief Andrew Smith explained to council members how the barriers, newly acquired by the city, would be used.

“The idea is that the protestors will be safe from vehicles intruding into the area. These barriers will stop a car or a truck getting anywhere near the demonstration,” Chief Smith said.

“I was pleased to see the mobile barriers were able to protect both the people and community in what happily turned out to be a peaceful demonstration,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and now the demonstrations around the U.S., we have seen our Archer barriers take on very different and very effective roles.”

In Pasadena, California the barriers were placed around the tents at one of the county's largest drive-thru testing centers. The barriers provided health workers with a secure zone to carry out tests while people stayed in their cars. In Los Angeles at The Grove, Archer barriers were brought in to protect the iconic lifestyle and retail center when looters were destroying nearby shops. In Miami Beach, Florida the Archer barriers allowed the city to create a pedestrian plaza on the usually heavily trafficked Ocean Boulevard. There is now a safe environment with restaurant owners moving onto the street to create larger outdoor dining areas.

Meridian Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

