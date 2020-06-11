MERIDIAN BARRIERS TAPPED TO PROTECT CITY DURING DEMONSTRATION

barriers protecting The Grove from riots

Police gather in front of Meridian Barriers at The Grove in Los Angeles

Meridian barriers are staged ahead of Black Lives Matter protest in Green Bay

Meridian barriers are staged ahead of Black Lives Matter protest in Green Bay

Newly-acquired Safety Equipment Supports Peaceful March in Green Bay

These barriers will stop a car or a truck getting anywhere near the demonstration”
— Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Green Bay, Wisconsin was the latest to call on Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s mobile anti-vehicle barriers to protect people during recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

More than a thousand protestors had planned to walk from a local park to Green Bay police headquarters, and Police Chief Andrew Smith explained to council members how the barriers, newly acquired by the city, would be used.

“The idea is that the protestors will be safe from vehicles intruding into the area. These barriers will stop a car or a truck getting anywhere near the demonstration,” Chief Smith said.

“I was pleased to see the mobile barriers were able to protect both the people and community in what happily turned out to be a peaceful demonstration,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and now the demonstrations around the U.S., we have seen our Archer barriers take on very different and very effective roles.”

In Pasadena, California the barriers were placed around the tents at one of the county's largest drive-thru testing centers. The barriers provided health workers with a secure zone to carry out tests while people stayed in their cars. In Los Angeles at The Grove, Archer barriers were brought in to protect the iconic lifestyle and retail center when looters were destroying nearby shops. In Miami Beach, Florida the Archer barriers allowed the city to create a pedestrian plaza on the usually heavily trafficked Ocean Boulevard. There is now a safe environment with restaurant owners moving onto the street to create larger outdoor dining areas.

Meridian Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/

Eric Alms
Meridian Rapid Defense Group
+1 626-755-6493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MERIDIAN BARRIERS TAPPED TO PROTECT CITY DURING DEMONSTRATION

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eric Alms
Meridian Rapid Defense Group
+1 626-755-6493
Company Details
Meridian Rapid Defense Group

Pasadena, California,
United States
+1 (434) 529-6903
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

International manufacturer of certified vehicle mitigation barriers for law enforcement, public venues and military.

More From This Author
MERIDIAN BARRIERS TAPPED TO PROTECT CITY DURING DEMONSTRATION
MERIDIAN SECURES NEW JERSEY MALL DURING LOOTING EMERGENCY
Meridian Delivers Emergency Security Response During LA Riots
View All Stories From This Author