STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police reiterates ongoing commitment to outfit troopers with body-worn cameras

WATERBURY, Vt. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) — The Vermont State Police in 2015 initiated efforts to obtain body-worn cameras for all troopers and to replace two-decade-old in-cruiser dashboard camera systems. State police leaders have been working ever since with the Legislature to acquire not only body-worn cameras but also the necessary data storage systems to support them.

For more than 20 years, the state police and the public have benefitted from the in-car camera and body microphone system. The state police is deeply grateful for these as aids in our work, every day. The Vermont State Police and its leadership remain committed to purchasing and deploying body-worn cameras in fiscal year 2021 to complement the in-car system.

“There has been recent confusion and reports that the state police does not want body-worn cameras. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling. “We know that body-worn cameras are an essential tool to enhance transparency, accountability and public trust. We are eager to outfit our troopers with this technology, and we look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure we can acquire body-worn cameras as soon as possible. It is among our top technology projects and, despite challenges presented by Covid-19, we remain committed to this critical investment.”

Added Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police: “Our in-car cameras and body-worn microphones have served us and the public well, but body-worn cameras along with the necessary data storage will expand our capabilities and ensure we are even more effective, transparent and able to meet the needs of our community.”

The Vermont State Police currently outfits the members of its Tactical Services Unit with body-worn cameras. The next step is acquiring body cameras for the 216 uniformed troopers who compose the Field Force Division. Current estimates show that purchasing the cameras and related hardware would cost about $760,000, and the annual data storage expenditure — which fluctuates due to market forces — is about $230,000 per year.

