SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CALIFORNIA WITH THE ADDITION OF CAPITAL WEST PARTNERS

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announced the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Capital West Partners located in San Jose, CA. Capital West Partners specializes in the brokerage of investment properties located in the Silicon Valley market and throughout the Bay Area region. The firm also provides leasing services for office, industrial, and retail properties on behalf of landlords and tenants.

Capital West Partners will be led by Robin Santiago, CCIM, as Managing Director and will be joined by Janine Nguyen who will serve as Director of Marketing. Robin was a top-producing broker at his previous firm and has been involved in closing over $200 million in transactions in his career. Both Robin and Janine are excited to partner with SVN to expand their presence in San Jose and beyond by “leveraging SVN’s global platform, vast technological tools, and strong brand reputation as the 6th most powerful brokerage firm in the United States, according to Commercial Property Executive.” For more information regarding SVN | Capital West Partners, please go to: https://www.svncapwest.com/.

“As the SVN brand grows across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open approach to commercial real estate,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, “Capital West Partners is another strong addition to SVN and we look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in San Jose.”

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/

