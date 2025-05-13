Expert Consumers has recognized Wuffes as the Best Dog Care Brand of 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Wuffes as the Best Dog Care Brand of 2025, honoring the company for its data-driven approach, commitment to scientific integrity, and its impact on advancing the field of pet wellness.

Wuffes - a direct-to-consumer pet wellness brand known for formulating research-backed products focused on canine joint care, mobility support, and long-term health.

Founded to address gaps in efficacy and transparency in the pet health sector, Wuffes has grown rapidly by challenging legacy retail models, prioritizing education, and emphasizing customer experience from formulation to fulfillment.

Changing The Pet Wellness Industry

The pet wellness industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with rising demand among pet owners for products that mirror the scientific rigor of human healthcare. However, many offerings in the category continue to rely on outdated formulas, underdosed active ingredients, and minimal oversight. Wuffes was founded to respond to these shortcomings - building a model centered on clinically validated ingredients, expert guidance, and clear consumer trust.

“Wuffes has shown how direct-to-consumer pet care can prioritize efficacy and innovation, not just convenience,” said a spokesperson from Expert Consumers, the platform that conducted the review. “Their commitment to transparency, data, and veterinary expertise demonstrates a standard that more brands in the pet wellness space should strive for.”

Wuffes’ products have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by a Vet Advisory Board composed of professionals in veterinary nutrition, orthopedics, chiropractic care, and academic research. This cross-disciplinary approach supports the brand’s aim to develop targeted, functional products that assist in maintaining mobility, joint comfort, and overall well-being in dogs of all sizes and life stages.

Among its most recognized offerings is the company’s Advanced Hip & Joint support, available in two weight-specific versions to address the differing needs of small and large breed dogs. This has been particularly impactful for large and giant-breed pet owners - a group often underserved by general formulations. In an independent survey conducted in 2024 (n=216), 99.1% of pet owners reported improvements in their dogs’ mobility, while the same percentage cited reductions in joint discomfort.

Wuffes and the New Era of Direct-to-Consumer Pet Wellness

What distinguishes Wuffes is its focus on control over the customer journey. Unlike traditional dog care brands that operate primarily through third-party distributors, Wuffes prioritizes a DTC-first model to develop, test, and deliver its products. This structure allows for greater responsiveness to customer feedback, product iteration based on real-world results, and a transparent ingredient policy that invites scrutiny.

Wuffes’ success also stems from a commitment to eliminating artificial fillers and unnecessary additives. Every component in its formulations is selected based on scientific literature and functional purpose - aiming to support healthy inflammatory responses, maintain cartilage and connective tissue function, and contribute to long-term mobility.

To ensure product integrity, all Wuffes wellness products are third-party lab-tested. A complete ingredients glossary is publicly available, empowering pet owners with information on each ingredient’s function and clinical basis.

As consumer awareness grows and expectations rise, Wuffes plans to expand its research and development efforts in the coming years. The brand will continue to invest in science-led innovation, with future product lines aimed at different breed sizes, life stages, and specific health needs. The company’s roadmap also includes deeper integration of customer insight into its product development process, as well as ongoing validation through the largest clinical trial of its kind in North America.

Wuffes' strategic direction reflects broader trends in pet health: a shift away from reactive care toward long-term, proactive wellness planning, and a growing emphasis on expert-backed, transparent product development. With a foundation built on trust and clinical relevance, Wuffes is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of canine wellness.

To read the full review, visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. This is a paid advertisement for Wuffes. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)

