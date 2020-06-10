Suicide Prevention | Nebraska Department of Education

Suicide Prevention Training:

Selection of Programs: Programs with an evidence-base are priority for inclusion. The requirement for inclusion is to be listed on the National Registry for Evidence based Programs and Practices (NREEP) and/or the National Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC) Best Practice Registry.

Data and plans will be evaluated and revised at the end of five years to include additional programs with an approved evidence and capacity for delivery to all Nebraska Schools.

Online or in-person training available from August 1, 2020:

Kognito: Interactive online 45-minute role-play simulation training. Participants can choose from three simulations: At-Risk for High School, Middle, or High School Educators. Certificate available upon completion. https://kognito.com/ Contact Jennifer Spiegler via email at jennifer@kognito.com, or phone, 212-675-9234. Cost is $33.60 per person: District level pricing varies by head count; volume discounts apply.

Jason Foundation: Participants can choose from four different online trainings. Each training module is one to two hours. (LGBT Prevention, Role of Educators, Childhood and Teen Depression, Bullying and Suicide). Each module provides valuable information to prevent youth suicide. Certificate available upon completion. https://learn.jasonfoundation.com/courses/ $0 District cost

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR): In-person 1-2 hour education program designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond. Certificate available upon completion. QPR website: https://qprinstitute.com/organization-training

HHS: https://region5systems.net/who-we-are/nebrask-behavioral-health-regions-hhss/

Online cost: $14.94 per person. In-person cost: Free. Contact local behavioral health region

Response – 3rd edition: Comprehensive high school-based suicide prevention program. Offers response procedures to refer a student at-risk for suicide. Manualized Kit includes four student lesson plans and two-hour staff training. Certificate available upon completion. https://columbiacare.org/response.html $425 per kit.

Making Educators Partners in Youth Suicide Prevention: Two-hour online interactive training program designed in a series of modules. Addresses responsibilities of educators in the process of identification and referral of potentially suicidal youth. Certificate available upon completion. http://sptsuniverity.org/ $0 District cost.

Ask About Suicide to Save a Life: Best practice gatekeeper online training that teaches how to identify suicide risk factors, warning signs, and referral strategies. Duration is about one hour. Certificate available upon completion. https://texassuicideprevention.org/training/video-training-lessons-guides/certification-training/ $0 District cost.