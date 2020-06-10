Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Launches New Brand

June 9, 2020 Contact: Thomas McCarthy or Gina Paige, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

(MADISON) – The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced a new visual identity that includes a new logo, color scheme, and website. The rebrand reflects DCF’s vision that all Wisconsin children and youth are safe and loved members of thriving families and communities.

In addition to the website, agency partners and customers can expect to see new branding on additional products in the coming months. To learn more about DCF's rebrand, visit dcf.wisconsin.gov.

