Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,170 in the last 365 days.

ZEA Biosciences Hit Milestone of 7% Variance Average

Milestone variance is 65% less than industry average

“ZEA has established itself as an industry leader with our innovative CleanGrow Technology™ (CGT) Platform,” said James Wilson.”
— James Wilson, Founder and CEO
WALPOLE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEA Biosciences achieved a milestone of 7% variance average with its innovative CleanGrow Technology™ (CGT) Platform. This 7% variance average is 65% less than the industry average, according to University researchers.

ZEA conducted variance testing with a variety of plants on its CGT Platform. The test was conducted over a 21-day period, as the plants matured. ZEA set its own target of 20%, but they surpassed its own goal with a 7.0863% variance.

Test details:

• Variance was measured using a number of key indicator tests that are generally accepted by the industry
• Plants were measured from start of germination for a 21-day period
• Growth conditions were optimized and improved with similar growth across all lettuce plants

“With this variance test, ZEA has established itself as an industry leader,” said James Wilson, Founder and CEO. “The 7% variance average is a milestone. With our innovative CleanGrow Technology™ (CGT) Platform, we have exceeded even our own expectations.”

Lynda Bassett
ZEA Biosciences
+1 857-334-1644
email us here

You just read:

ZEA Biosciences Hit Milestone of 7% Variance Average

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.