Feeding Assistance for Every Shopper

Jun 10, 2020

By: Hannah Walker, Vice President, Political Affairs, FMI

Feeding AssistanceThe economic devastation that the coronavirus has wreaked on our economy is impacting families across the country. During these uncertain times, the food industry remains behind American shoppers and wants to ensure all grocery shoppers - regardless of how they pay - can buy the food they need to put meals on their tables. To that end, FMI and its member companies have myriad resources for consumers to help navigate federal feeding programs and tips on how to shop on a budget and prepare affordable meals. 

FMI has launched a one-stop website, www.feedingassistance.com, where our members and consumers can access videos on how to apply for and shop with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. In addition to accessing federal feeding programs, the website includes links to recipes, meal planning and grocery trip planning resources for all shoppers.  

Our Feeding Assistance Toolkit features:  

  • An educational video that explains how to enroll in SNAP. 

  • Interactive infographics that answers frequently asked questions about SNAP. 

  • Information on WIC Waivers & Online SNAP purchasing pilot. 

  • Links to budget friendly recipes and shopping resources. 

  • Additional resources from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food Research Action Center (FRAC), food banks, the FMI Foundation and more.  

No matter the times, the food industry is committed to serving their shoppers and communities. 

FeedingAssistance Toolkit

Feeding Assistance for Every Shopper

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


