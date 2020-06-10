Mindset Ventures Announces a New Partner and the First Closing of its Third Fund

Mindset Ventures Logo

Mindset Ventures, an International early-stage Venture Capital Fund, has announced Jules Miller as a new Partner and the first closing of its $50M Fund III.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindset Ventures, an international early-stage Venture Capital Fund, has been very active since Daniel Ibri and Camila Folkmann co-founded the firm in 2016, making more than 40 investments in tech startups from the United States and Israel. The Fund invests in early-stage B2B software companies in areas such as healthcare, fintech, agriculture and cyber security.

Since its start, Mindset Ventures has helped more than 25% of its portfolio companies expand to Latin America, especially to Brazil, and gain traction in big and relevant markets where it has a strong local team and deep network with potential clients and distributors for technology companies.

After seeing several successes from the first two funds, including Brex (currently valued at $2.6B) and Voicea (acquired by CISCO), Mindset Ventures launched its Fund III last August with a target of $50M. The first closing has just been confirmed with more than $35M committed from several LPs among Family Offices, HNWi and Corporate investors. “The quick first closing of the new fund reassures Mindset’s position as one of the leading cross-border VCs in Israel and the U.S., not only from its financial results and portfolio, but also by the active support it provides to founders”, says Daniel Ibri, co-founder and managing partner of the firm.

The new Fund III has already completed two investments and expects to invest in at least 15 more companies over the next three years.

Mindset Ventures has been steadily increasing its senior team and leadership. Early this year it announced Nemer Rahal as a new Managing Partner. Nemer is a seasoned executive and former Partner of Patria Investimentos, affiliated to Blackstone and one of the leading Private Equity firms in Brazil.

Now Mindset is announcing Jules Miller as its new Partner and Head of the firm’s U.S. Operation. Jules is an experienced B2B entrepreneur, investor and corporate executive, as well as a Kauffman Fellow. She joins the team from IBM, where she co-founded and led IBM Blockchain Ventures and the IBM Blockchain Accelerator. “I am thrilled and honored to announce that I am joining the incredible team at Mindset Ventures as their US Partner to invest in exceptional early stage enterprise tech companies in the US and Israel. The name couldn’t be more perfect. Especially now, our Mindset matters,” says Jules who is also focused on enhancing the Fund’s portfolio of diverse founders.