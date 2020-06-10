Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sierra Leone : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Sierra Leone

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

June 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the Sierra Leonean economy, threatening to wipe out the hard-won gains since the Ebola health crisis just five years ago. The sharp contraction in external demand, and disruptions to mining production and exports are straining the external and fiscal accounts. Proactive measures vital to contain the spread of the crisis are dampening economic activity. The already tight financing situation and fragile health sector, and vast development needs, limit the authorities’ ability to reallocate resources within and across sectors.

Country Report No. 2020/196

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

English

June 10, 2020

9781513546964/1934-7685

1SLEEA2020003

Paper

44

