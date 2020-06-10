US 75 bridge closure

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that the pedestrian bridge over US 75 at Pecan Street in Sherman will close for construction on June 15, 2020.

Pedestrians are advised to cross under US 75 at the nearby Houston Street intersection, officials said.

Contractor crews working on the US 75 Project will begin demolishing part of the pedestrian bridge during the night of June 15. During demolition, the northbound frontage road and right lane of northbound US 75 from Lamar Street to Washington Street, and exit ramp 59 for Pecan Street, will be temporarily closed beginning at 7:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6:30 a.m. on June 16, officials said.

The closures will aid construction crews as they begin work on temporary pavement widening on US 75 frontage roads, ahead of traffic switches for US 75 main lane improvements.

Officials advised drivers to be aware of road crews on the highway, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance. This construction and any temporary lane closures needed are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Those who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.