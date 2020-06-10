Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian/Actor Earl Skakel on #KuntPunchDrunk Live on YouTube Today at 6pm ET/3pm PT
The Star of Adult Swim Hit Show The Jellies to Speak About the Current #LA Comedy Climate
I’m going to get to the bottom of why Earl says, some nights, it’s best to just drive right past the Comedy Store”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch will be welcoming comedian/actor Earl Skakel on the #KuntPunchDrunk podcast live on YouTube on Wednesday, June 10 at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
Skakel, is known his roles as Barry Jelly on Adult Swim’s The Jellies and on Al Simm’s on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and is one of Tokyo’s favorite regulars at LA’s legendary Comedy Store.
“I’m going to get to the bottom of why Earl says, some nights, it’s best to just drive right past the Comedy Store,” says Tokyo.
Tokyo also known as the rapper Hung Yung Terrarist, premiered Kuntpunch Drunk in April as an avenue for fans to explore the inner workings of her life after being a member of the Buddhafield, turning down a music contract that later went to Amie Winehouse and working as a high-end sex worker.
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.”
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com
