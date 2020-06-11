BLACK AND MINORITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS NATIONWIDE TRAIN AT VIRTUAL STEM SUMMIT
INROADS and STEMBoard partner to prepare diverse students for STEM and professional careersST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INROADS will be hosting its National Career Academy (NCA) training virtually from June 15-19, 2020 for black and minority students across the nation. The National Career Academy virtual training will bring together INROADS College Links high school scholars from Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Newark, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. These high school students will participate in a STEM workshop and receive professional development training.
“The NCA virtual training will give our high school scholars across several states an opportunity to learn effective communication, understand the importance of networking, virtually and in-person, and recognize the unique and vital skill of branding themselves for their future careers,” said Andrea Johnson-Lee, National Director of College Links and Midwest Regional Director of Programs at INROADS.
Approximately 135 minority and underserved students from five INROADS College Links markets will participate in the virtual event. The training will allow these high school scholars to develop the technical knowledge and professional skills necessary to successfully navigate their future goals and the virtual job market that inevitably exists today. The sessions will be held virtually and will include interactive learning sessions for each student. The purpose of the training is to expand the minds of these diverse scholars to understand the important of networking and to be able to navigate and engage in future opportunities they will receive to enhance their college experience and future careers. The Virtual National Career Academy curriculum provides specialization across career tracks as well as hands-on career awareness and exploration activities in STEM.
“INROADS is thrilled to be hosting our National Career Academy training virtually for our diverse by design high school scholars,” said Forest Harper, INROADS president and CEO. “We recognize the virtual shift that has to take place for our black and minority students to learn. This will be an incredible opportunity for our future leaders to gain training and develop their talents early for economic and social impact.”
INROADS College Links scholars will participate in a STEM competition called Hack<It>Upstart Powered by STEMBoard using STEMBoard’s Lingo Coding Kit. The nine-piece kit includes an instructional booklet and access to a step-by-step video that guides scholars in building a real back-up sensor used in autonomous vehicles and the code needed to make it function. Scholars will have the opportunity to win a cash prize by uploading a video showing the completion and testing of the sensor. The goal of the competition is to inspire scholars to become innovators and inventors, affecting change in their communities, the nation and even globally.
“I am delighted to collaborate with INROADS to deliver a practical, hands-on technology experience for College Links scholars,” said Aisha Bowe, founder & CEO of STEMBoard. “Through our virtual workshops, students across five cities will expand their understanding of STEM career opportunities. We know from experience this partnership will create excitement, awareness and, most importantly, accessibility for young people by showing them how technology impacts tomorrow’s world, and how they can contribute to that future.”
INROADS College Links Programs are sponsored by AT&T, Coca-Cola, Executive Leadership Council, Georgia-Pacific, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin, Merck and STEMBoard. FedEx, P&G and Wells Fargo will partner with the Virtual National Career Academy for sessions during the training event. These sessions include networking with FedEx and an interactive session with P&G.
INROADS is working to add additional partnerships and College Links programs within the next five years in California, Minnesota and Texas. For more information about INROADS visit INROADS.org.
About INROADS
Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in more than 135,000 paid internships throughout its history and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.
