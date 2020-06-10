Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic switch scheduled at Long X Bridge project

A traffic shift is scheduled for US Highway 85 at the Long X Bridge project, about 16 miles south of Watford City, Tuesday June 16.

Construction consists of moving traffic from the temporary bypass south of the Long X Bridge to the completed section of US 85.

Motorists will experience delays, but the traffic switch is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

During this phase of construction:

  • Speed limit reduced to 25 mph
  • A width restriction of 13 ft. is in place

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

