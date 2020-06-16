Clima-Cann Offers Free Weather Tracking Subscription to U.S. Hemp Farmers to support 2020-2021 Grow Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionization Labs, in their ongoing commitment and support to the successful development of the U.S. hemp industry, has expanded their suite of farming/cultivation tools, with the release of Clima-Cann. Clima-Cann is a complementary solution to the already successful potency testing solution; Cann-ID. www.Ionizationlabs.com
With Clima-Cann, farmers can track hourly and record twenty-five (25) detailed weather data points for the lifetime of a crop cycle, from the initial “in-ground” phase to the final “harvest.” Some of the weather points include; temperature, dewpoint, humidity, wind speed/direction/gusts, barometric pressure, precipitation, precipitation types, O3, NO2, CO, SO2 and more. The detailed aggregated data, combined with ionization lab’s potency testing solutions, can not only be applicable to best harvest times and prevent crop destruction, but can also can be applied to understanding fertigation costs and effectiveness, and provides data for effective seed and genetics purchasing for future crops.
Cree Crawford, President/COO of Ionization Labs says; Everytime you test your crop and get its cannabinoid profile, you are getting insights relating to all the input variables that went into creating the plant upto that specific time. Variables that include; strain choice, weather impacts, and fertigation inputs. Using Clima-Cann and a frequent potency testing program during your growing season will not only help you maximize the value of your crop, but will also, and more importantly reduce risk. If you know your plants chemical profile and what weather elements can affect it, you can proactively ensure that you stay in legal compliance and do not grow a crop that can go “hot”, meaning growing at a total THC level of over .03%.
First time hemp farmers and multiple season experienced cultivators alike, can have an opportunity to access Clima-Cann’s detailed historical weather data can support a number of practical data applications ranging from effective strain selection management to operational decision making relating to “fertigation” (fertilizer / irrigation) decisions. Additional data can also be applied to a number of other areas including: strain research and development, banking and insurance support, crop marketing/sales, and more.
Clima-Cann is offering a full-grow season weather tracking package free for the 2020 grow season to select hemp farmers. To take advantage of this opportunity hemp cultivators should fill out the application form on the Clima-Cann website – https://climacann.com
“Our organization is committed to supporting the hemp industry and hemp farmers from around our country. By offering Clima-Cann free for the 2020 season we hope to give them a powerful tool to increase their chances for success” says Crawford
Additionally, farmers who wish to take maximum control of their crops, they can utilize “Cannabinoid Profiling'' through Ionization Labs/Cann-ID. Potency data, bundled with Clima-Cann can create an optimal cultivation and precision agriculture tool for farmers. Frequent potency testing of crops in specific grid / GPS coordinates locations to ensure the best data is easily accessible for hemp cultivators when it’s time to make informed decisions about their crop’s future.
For more information or to set up an interview with executives, please contact Dawn Ryden at dawn@3d-comm.com or 512-294.6218.
About Clima-Cann:
Clima-Cann offers hour-by-hour recorded weather insights throughout a hemp crops growth cycle. These 25 weather data points can offer insights to maximize yield and profits. Clima-Cann applies weather data to help farmers make informed decisions to maximize potential for success.
About Ionization Labs:
Ionization labs is a premiere cannabinoid potency testing solutions developer. Ionization labs offer fast cost-effective potency testing services at our national lab or through our decentralized testing solution Cann-ID, at client’s farm or extraction labs. The 14 cannabinoids potency profile includes; THC-Δ9 – THC-Δ8 – THCA – THCV THCVA – CBD – CBDA – CBDV – CBDVA – CBC – CBN – CBNA - CBG – CBGA CBG – CBGA
