Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 3, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

John Luna (age 18) Lincoln, RI P1-2020-1638AG

On June 3, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging John Luna with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on April 12, 2019 and April 17, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 17, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

John Kelly (age 51) No permanent address P1-2020-1639A

On June 3, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging John Kelly with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on January 18, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Khelder Mendonca Cardoso (age 23) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-1640A

On June 3, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Khelder Mendonca Cardoso with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime between September 25, 2019 and November 6, 2019. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Luis Concepcion (age 37) West Warwick, RI P1-2020-1641A

On June 3, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luis Concepcion with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine; one count of possession of one ounce to one kilogram of cocaine; one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cocaine; and two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on March 7, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Carmen Medina (age 58) West Warwick, RI P1-2020-1641B

On June 3, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Carmen Medina with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine; one count of possession of one ounce to one kilogram of cocaine; one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cocaine; and two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on March 7, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###