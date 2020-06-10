AOE Partners with Edmodo to Support Vermont Educators

For Immediate Release: June 10, 2020 Contact: Ted Fisher, ted.fisher@vermont.gov, (802) 595-5562 for AOE and Colleen Wickwire, colleen.wickwire@edmodo.com for Edmodo

MONTPELIER, Vt., and San Mateo, CA. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) announced today a partnership with global education network Edmodo (https://www.edmodo.com/) to create a statewide network for Vermont educators to collaborate and access Continuity of Learning resources to enable continued support for all Vermont students. The Edmodo platform will also provide educators with a virtual ecosystem for peer learning and networking communities to share information and best practices. Each school district and supervisory union (SU/SD) and approved independent school will be provided with an independent space for localized development and online teaching.

“Vermont educators are very innovative,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Design and development of new practice has long been in our DNA, and the COVID-19 pandemic has just accelerated that. Edmodo solves the longstanding challenge of resource sharing at scale by giving educators equitable access to professional networking and learning in a virtual manner.”

Built like a social network, the Edmodo platform enables group conversations and threaded discussions, in addition to classroom tools and a robust content resource library. At the district level, schools will be able to build out environments for students, parents and teachers to communicate and collaborate if they choose. Educators will also have access to powerful remote teaching functionality for virtual learning and a robust mobile app.

“No teacher is an island, and feeling part of a learning community is more important than ever for educators. Edmodo aims to inspire teachers to stay connected and engaged, both with students and their peers near or far,” said Susan Kim, CEO, Edmodo. “We know that teachers reach their full potential when they have easy access to the tools they need. With this in mind, this partnership with the AOE will enable Vermont educators to explore related interests and join designated group spaces for focused collaboration.”

Read the Full Press Release