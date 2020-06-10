Agron announces the Launch of New Quest Dehumidifiers and IQ Commercial Series
HAIFA, ISRAEL, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agron, a wholesale agriculture platform dedicated to assisting commercial growers manage their
purchase and logistics, has just introduced its new Quest Dehumidifiers and Quest IQ
Commercial Series.
Agron has just enhanced its product range with the inclusion of the new Quest Dehumidifiers
and Quest IQ Commercial Series. This popular wholesale agriculture platform offers more than
10,000 products in over 60 different categories, including lighting, environment, nutrients, and
propagation. Powered by the company’s proprietary ERP technology, Agron provides real-time
inventory per distribution center, manufacturer direct pricing, and the industry’s largest product
catalog.
The new product offerings from Agron include the Quest 506 Dehumidifier, Quest 165 Pint
Dehumidifier, and the new Quest IQ Commercial Series. All of these products are extremely
essential for improving the yield of any commercial growing business. Mentioned below are
brief overviews of the new products. Interested growers may learn more from Agron.
Quest 506 Dehumidifier: Agron claims that the product has been manufactured in the USA using
the best quality of the components and materials. Powered by Agron’s patented coil technology,
Quest 506 works consistently and constantly to optimize the “grow” environment and the yield
of crops with maximum energy efficiency and flexibility. The dehumidifier can be placed at
ground level or hung overhead and out of the way for immediate operation. It uses minimal
Amps (11) and maximum efficiency (8.1 pints/ kWh) to operate as the market’s most energy-
efficient and high-capacity dehumidifier.
Quest Dual 165 Overhead Dehumidifier: One of the most energy-efficient commercial
dehumidifiers, the Quest Dual 165 operates at just 3.6 amps. While removing an impressive 165
pints of water from the air each day, it saves a substantial amount of energy cost each year.
Designed with flexibility in mind, the unit can be operated even when hung overhead.
Quest Compressor Wall: Quest Wall Compressor sets a new set of industry standards by offering
dehumidification from utilizing multiple small compressor modules. These units are ideally
suited to address the needs of indoor grow rooms.
Quest Dry Coolers: This flexible, scalable, energy-efficient heat rejection system utilizes the
custom-designed Dry Cooler technology to offer a new unitary design, delivering the ultimate
solution for growers. Simple and low-cost installation is one of the major advantages of these
units.
Quest Evolution Series: the Quest Evolution Series offers a wide range of sizes to provide
flexibility to growers for space, energy efficiency, and cost-effective solutions. It provides stable,
scalable performance while offering more capacity in a smaller footprint.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Agron was launched in 2016 to serve commercial buyers across the
United States and Canada. The company also serves international clients on a case by case basis
with a freight forwarding service. Agron’s exquisite range of products also includes soil,
reflectors, hydroponic systems, grow lights, flanges, carbon filters, ballasts, and much more.
“As a part of the commercial agriculture community, our mission is to make it easy to do
business anywhere,” said a senior spokesperson from Agron. “We do this by giving buyers the
tools necessary to reach an extensive product catalog, and by helping buyers determine
manufacturer inventory levels and lead time quickly and efficiently.”
To find out more, please visit https://agron.io/
About Agron: Agron is an innovative way for commercial growers to manage their purchasing
and logistics in one platform. Powered by our proprietary ERP technology, Agron offers
manufacturer direct pricing, real-time inventory per distribution center, and the largest product
catalog in the industry. The company offers well over 10,000 products in more than 60 different
categories, including lighting, environment, nutrients, and propagation.
