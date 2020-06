Agron announces the Launch of New Quest Dehumidifiers and IQ Commercial Series

HAIFA, ISRAEL, June 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agron, a wholesale agriculture platform dedicated to assisting commercial growers manage theirpurchase and logistics, has just introduced its new Quest Dehumidifiers and Quest IQCommercial Series.Agron has just enhanced its product range with the inclusion of the new Quest Dehumidifiersand Quest IQ Commercial Series. This popular wholesale agriculture platform offers more than10,000 products in over 60 different categories, including lighting, environment, nutrients, andpropagation. Powered by the company’s proprietary ERP technology , Agron provides real-timeinventory per distribution center, manufacturer direct pricing, and the industry’s largest productcatalog.The new product offerings from Agron include the Quest 506 Dehumidifier, Quest 165 PintDehumidifier, and the new Quest IQ Commercial Series. All of these products are extremelyessential for improving the yield of any commercial growing business. Mentioned below arebrief overviews of the new products. Interested growers may learn more from Agron Quest 506 Dehumidifier: Agron claims that the product has been manufactured in the USA usingthe best quality of the components and materials. Powered by Agron’s patented coil technology,Quest 506 works consistently and constantly to optimize the “grow” environment and the yieldof crops with maximum energy efficiency and flexibility. The dehumidifier can be placed atground level or hung overhead and out of the way for immediate operation. It uses minimalAmps (11) and maximum efficiency (8.1 pints/ kWh) to operate as the market’s most energy-efficient and high-capacity dehumidifier.Quest Dual 165 Overhead Dehumidifier: One of the most energy-efficient commercialdehumidifiers, the Quest Dual 165 operates at just 3.6 amps. While removing an impressive 165pints of water from the air each day, it saves a substantial amount of energy cost each year.Designed with flexibility in mind, the unit can be operated even when hung overhead.Quest Compressor Wall: Quest Wall Compressor sets a new set of industry standards by offeringdehumidification from utilizing multiple small compressor modules. These units are ideallysuited to address the needs of indoor grow rooms.Quest Dry Coolers: This flexible, scalable, energy-efficient heat rejection system utilizes thecustom-designed Dry Cooler technology to offer a new unitary design, delivering the ultimatesolution for growers. Simple and low-cost installation is one of the major advantages of theseunits.Quest Evolution Series: the Quest Evolution Series offers a wide range of sizes to provideflexibility to growers for space, energy efficiency, and cost-effective solutions. It provides stable,scalable performance while offering more capacity in a smaller footprint.Based in Denver, Colorado, Agron was launched in 2016 to serve commercial buyers across theUnited States and Canada. The company also serves international clients on a case by case basiswith a freight forwarding service. Agron’s exquisite range of products also includes soil,reflectors, hydroponic systems, grow lights, flanges, carbon filters, ballasts, and much more.“As a part of the commercial agriculture community, our mission is to make it easy to dobusiness anywhere,” said a senior spokesperson from Agron. “We do this by giving buyers thetools necessary to reach an extensive product catalog, and by helping buyers determinemanufacturer inventory levels and lead time quickly and efficiently.”To find out more, please visit https://agron.io/ About Agron: Agron is an innovative way for commercial growers to manage their purchasingand logistics in one platform. Powered by our proprietary ERP technology, Agron offersmanufacturer direct pricing, real-time inventory per distribution center, and the largest productcatalog in the industry. The company offers well over 10,000 products in more than 60 differentcategories, including lighting, environment, nutrients, and propagation.