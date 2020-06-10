Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US judiciary to get a virus-minded makeover

Courthouse News Service

Complete an online survey before heading to federal court, listing any signs of contact, symptoms or infection with the coronavirus. Permission to enter, should you qualify, will come with a QR code. You’ll need that, plus a mask and hand sanitizer, to get inside.

That is just the start of the elaborate protective measures that Manhattan Federal Court has been implementing to prepare for the post-lockdown era.

The Southern District of New York, which has two courts in Manhattan and two more further north along the Hudson Valley, has operated for the last three months with only a skeleton crew of essential personnel including the chief judge, the district executive and U.S. marshals.

Read more at: https://www.courthousenews.com/recognizably-a-courtroom-us-judiciary-to-get-a-virus-minded-makeover/

