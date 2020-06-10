Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,959 in the last 365 days.

Marstel-Day secures USAID RISE Challenge Award

Marstel-Day wins contract to support USAID's first challenge designed to identify and fund promising approaches to address gender-based violence (GBV).

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marstel-Day stands alongside four other cohort winners to support USAID’s first challenge designed to identify and fund the innovative application of promising approaches to address gender-based violence (GBV) across programs that address the access, use, control, and management of natural resources.

Under the Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Environment (RISE) Challenge, Marstel-Day and its partner Women Influencing Health, Education, and Rule of Law (WI-HER) are working with the Government of Fiji, USAID, the World Bank, and counterparts, the University of the South Pacific (USP), the Fiji Environmental Law Association (FELA), Live & Learn Environmental Education, and Fiji’s REDD+ Programme to promote gender equity and transformation by tackling resource-based conflict and GBV in Fiji.

With funding from the World Bank, Marstel-Day staff previously supported Fiji’s Emissions Reduction Programme through the design of a Feedback, Grievances, and Redress Mechanism (FGRM), a promising framework for resolving resource-based disputes and conflicts that may arise from REDD+ programming. The FGRM facilitates two-way communication between communities and national government agencies or companies to solve issues arising from REDD+ programming through formalized dialogue. With RISE funding, Marstel-Day will use WI-HER’s iDARE approach to improve the FGRM so that it better identifies, addresses, and responds to gender-based risk and GBV issues that may be an unintended consequence of payment for ecosystem services programming, like REDD+.

For more information on Marstel-Day’s USAID Award and other international development activities pleases visit us at https://www.marstel-day.com.

Corey Nelson, Senior Director
Marstel-Day, LLC
+1 540-395-1642
email us here

You just read:

Marstel-Day secures USAID RISE Challenge Award

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.