Marstel-Day secures USAID RISE Challenge Award

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marstel-Day stands alongside four other cohort winners to support USAID’s first challenge designed to identify and fund the innovative application of promising approaches to address gender-based violence (GBV) across programs that address the access, use, control, and management of natural resources.

Under the Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Environment (RISE) Challenge, Marstel-Day and its partner Women Influencing Health, Education, and Rule of Law (WI-HER) are working with the Government of Fiji, USAID, the World Bank, and counterparts, the University of the South Pacific (USP), the Fiji Environmental Law Association (FELA), Live & Learn Environmental Education, and Fiji’s REDD+ Programme to promote gender equity and transformation by tackling resource-based conflict and GBV in Fiji.

With funding from the World Bank, Marstel-Day staff previously supported Fiji’s Emissions Reduction Programme through the design of a Feedback, Grievances, and Redress Mechanism (FGRM), a promising framework for resolving resource-based disputes and conflicts that may arise from REDD+ programming. The FGRM facilitates two-way communication between communities and national government agencies or companies to solve issues arising from REDD+ programming through formalized dialogue. With RISE funding, Marstel-Day will use WI-HER’s iDARE approach to improve the FGRM so that it better identifies, addresses, and responds to gender-based risk and GBV issues that may be an unintended consequence of payment for ecosystem services programming, like REDD+.

